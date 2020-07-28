I just don’t get it.
Fact – It is the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse.
Fact – It cost $129 million to build and was finished in 1997.
Fact – Mayor Ted Wheeler, Gov. Kate Brown and Sen. Jeff Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden supported its destruction in support of their political agenda — the antithesis of being the stewards of Oregon that they were entrusted with. The antithesis of Sen. Hatfield himself.
I am reminded that John F. Kennedy wanted a wall in Berlin torn down, not to let socialist ideology in the form of communism out, but to let freedom in. There are those that argue that the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse is now, in its current state, a symbol of that freedom. I would propose that it is not, but rather a symbol of what political division and debate should not be.
I am also reminded that Merkley stated in anticipation of attending the Trump inauguration that "I am going to attend it as a symbol of a peaceful transfer of power.” Condoning "peaceful" now, Merkley?
And Ted Wheeler? "Among other things, he'll be monitoring the security situation as it applies to the various planned protests,” said Michael Fox. What now, Mayor Wheeler, outright condone the protests to riots?
Peaceful? Monitor? Forget it and let the once rose of the Pacific Northwest be torn to bits, both literally and figuratively, over politics.
Lost in the discussion is the 14th Amendment. Does it not demand that we all get equal “protection” under the law, yet there are those that are allowed to break that law?
Proposal: Leave the courthouse as it is, not spend a single dime to clean it up and rename it the Wyden Merkley Building so that all can see the America they want us to become. It will be the first statue of our Brave New World.
Carl Culham
Athena
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.