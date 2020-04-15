I have known Dale Primmer for a number of years in his capacity as a Pendleton city councilor as well as in his profession as director of Umatilla County Community Justice. In both cases, Dale is one of the most objective, fair, reasonable and dedicated men one could ask to have in any position of leadership.
Dale is committed to the growth and improvement of Pendleton, while always keeping in mind that solutions must be reasonable for its residents. He spends the extensive time necessary to educate himself on issues facing the city, as he has always done in his profession.
Dale makes a terrific city councilor because his character and integrity are unimpeachable, his work ethic is rigorous, his intelligence is exceptional and his commitment to Pendleton is unquestionable.
I am proud to support Dale Primmer for Pendleton City Council Ward 3. I hope you will too.
Susan McHenry
Pendleton
