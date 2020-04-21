Closing and segregating businesses, often based on misinformation or opinion, is not beneficial for helping the local economy. The advancing and improving of workplace safety and health for all workers in Oregon is the objective of Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, yet it has become ignored as a tool to get businesses back online.
How many companies are required to follow extreme safe protocols of cleanliness and personal protective equipment as part of the allowance to operate under state safety regulations? I believe we are missing the opportunity to open many businesses by employing use of PPE, by not only the employees but also the customers, as a requirement to enter any business. Rather than employ a negative way to address solutions, should we be more solution-oriented and use scientific methods proven by many companies already?
Perhaps Gov. Brown might consider assisting the businesses by providing the PPE rather than giving it away?
Richard Weaver
Milton-Freewater
