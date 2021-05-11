I endorse Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School District Position 7. I’ve had the opportunity of meeting Spencer at various community events. She is a persistent presence and involved with pretty much everything.
Throughout my time as a college student and Confederated Umatilla Journal intern, I have witnessed Spencer participate in various community events, which includes food distributions, advocating for social justice, virtual community events, and even a virtual discussion with Nolan Bylenga hosted by Blue Mountain Community College (BMCC) Arts & Culture committee.
While the Black Lives Matter (BLM) March was undoubtedly one of Spencer’s hugest debut, she has always been an active community member. The Pendleton School District needs Spencer’s perspective, leadership skills and overall, representation.
And to note, Spencer is a familiar face and has obtained momentous support from the surrounding communities in Pendleton.
Spencer has the capability and willingness to create change in the school system. Additionally, Spencer is a prominent advocate for BIPOC students at any educational level. I have faith that Spencer will contribute great strides and improvements in this position.
Megan Van Pelt, BMCC Associated Student Government president and BMCC Native American Club member
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.