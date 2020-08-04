Contrary to what you may like to believe, Kate Brown is not a Machiavellian mastermind hatching a sinister plot to keep children at home in the midst of global pandemic; she is not to blame for the pernicious spread of the plague throughout the land. She is not secretly scheming to shutter small businesses, nor is she determined to evict thousands of hardworking Americans unable to make rent due to economic turmoil.
The truth is Kate Brown has no unilateral clout. The truth is Kate Brown convenes with an advisory committee comprised of epidemiologists, economists, doctors and a panel of various experts on the matter at hand. The truth is other nations successfully managed the coronavirus by proactively practicing the necessary measures to reduce the spread of this ostensible plague.
The truth is rural Republicans are instinctively opposed to government mandates or any form of parameters that might threaten their sense of wild abandon with caution to the wind. The truth is rural Republicans traditionally reject scientific findings and empirical evidence as if it insults their sensibilities somehow. The truth is we can objectively discern an intersection of cognitive dissonance and American exceptionalism smoldering wherein uninformed citizens are mentally unable to process any new information that contradicts the bedrock of their established beliefs, while simultaneously convinced that they’re magically immune as the exception to the rule.
I am personally neither a Democrat nor a liberal. I merely subscribe to scientific findings, empirical evidence, hard data and objective truths in the spirit of broader understanding. Rather than politicizing a pandemic with partisan narratives, we the people should focus on practical, proven solutions to revive our ailing nation. Rather than assigning blame to various scapegoats and patsies, we the people should come together to heal and recover from this devastating tragedy that impacts everyone in some capacity. Those who are so inclined to indulge in conspiracy theories would yield much better results by focusing on Trump’s nefarious sycophants and all their dirty laundry instead of demonizing the governor of Oregon.
Let us be ever-wary of internal discord stirred by partisan narratives. Let us be ever-wary of cannibalistic propaganda designed to keep us at odds — because that is the truly sinister plot at play here. Let us separate personal beliefs from hard truths and put the gander before the goose.
Chad DeFalco
Heppner
