This is in reference to Mr. Bob Shippentower's letter in the Jan. 18 edition of the East Oregonian ("Charge former President Trump with criminal conduct") in which he suggested that Donald Trump should be charged with felony manslaughter for his role in the Jan. 6 riots during which seven people died.
As in most of his rants against Trump in the last five years, he offers no facts or proof that Trump was responsible for any of what happened on Jan. 6.
He references the fact that President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland place the blame on Trump as his proof.
Of the seven deaths, Shippentower references only one directly related to the violence, and that was an unarmed female protestor shot by an armed government employee. The rest were of natural causes, according to most news sources.
I wonder where his outrage is over the riots following George Floyd's death and the failure of officials to charge people for the deaths, destruction and devastation caused by these thugs? I guess it's because he can't blame "The Donald."
I do hope for his sake that he can put his hatred for Trump aside and get on with his life.
Walt Jarvie
Pendleton
