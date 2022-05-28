Ukrainians are being killed; their homes, farms, businesses are being obliterated by Putin. In the U.S., even if we were not appalled by this moral outrage, we would be disgruntled that this war affects our cost of living. We want to blame someone for making us pay more for gasoline to get to work or to vacation.
The one to blame for this situation is the president of Russia, not the president of the United States. Vladimir Putin sent his military forces to invade Ukraine for no other reason than to gain power over more territory. There is every reason to believe that taking over Ukraine would not satisfy his greed for power and if he is successful, he will continue overtaking other countries. The whole world is in danger of economic destruction and worse because of this man.
President Joe Biden is bringing together the countries of the free world in opposition to Russia’s threat. It makes sense that the citizens of the United States would support freedom and democracy on the planet. It does not make sense for people of good will to ignore the overwhelming destruction and loss of life when Russia is threatening the entire world. It does not make sense to condemn the U.S. leader who is championing freedom. Nor does it make sense to approve of Putin and those who support him.
In the face of domination by greedy oligarchs and the possibility of losing our constitution and our freedom, it seems so petty to be obsessed with concerns like being asked to wear masks in order to help stop the pandemic, or require others to live their lives a certain way, or move a state boundary, or accept a majority vote, or pay taxes that allow us to have the conveniences our society demands.
If mankind survives the present threat of authoritarian control and nuclear disaster, we will be able to work on solving other threatening issues on earth like having air to breathe, clean water to drink and sustaining life on earth. Let’s get our priorities straight and stop whining about lesser things.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
