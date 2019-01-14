Watch out Oregonians — the anti-gun people are at it again. Proposed bill SB501 would severely restrict the use of firearms here in Oregon. If passed, this bill would allow a sheriff to refuse to issue a gun permit — even if the person applying met all the conditions and restrictions. If any sheriff had “reasonable grounds to believe” the applicant might be a danger to themselves or to others, the sheriff can refuse to issue the permit. Also, in any given 30-day period, a person could only apply for one handgun and only one rifle or shotgun permit.
The really scary part, however, is that the bill would limit handgun magazines to only five shells. If I understand it correctly, owners of handguns with larger capacities (most handguns) would be required to turn in these magazines and not even be allowed to have them in their possession — even if they were purchased years ago.
As most radical gun bills, this one would do nothing to stop gun violence. Can the supporters of this bill actually believe that criminals care about laws like this? In fact, they would support this bill because then only the criminals would have the large capacity magazines in a firefight with a homeowner during a robbery or assault.
The bill does make exceptions for police, but not for the average person trying to defend themselves, their family or their business. Time to talk to your Oregon congressperson again — if you can find one who will listen. It is definitely time to worry once again about the far left liberal gun-hating voters of western Oregon who might get this one pushed through.
David Burns
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.