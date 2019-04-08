Seldom are we given the opportunity to elect someone who is so perfectly suited for the position for which they are running. We have been blessed in this election cycle with such an opportunity in the candidacy of Debbie Radie for Morrow County Port position #5.
Debbie has spent the last 27 years helping create the successful business that is Boardman Foods. This role has given her a unique view of the development, growth, and investment that have created the thriving Port of Morrow. Her leadership ability and compassionate devotion to service have not only made her successful in her chosen career, but has been demonstrated over and over in the many volunteer and regional boards to which she has devoted her time.
She has been instrumental in creating tools to provide quality jobs and training to enhance our Eastern Oregon workforce and to help students find the skills to become effective working adults. She has dealt with a variety of different types of budgets and financial implementation in her business, as well as on the boards, committees, and community organizations where she has given of her time.
In each community of the county in which she has lived, she has offered her skills with great generosity and effectiveness, such as her service on both the lone and Morrow County school boards. She has been honored by the peers in her industry by her election as chair of the regional Food Northwest Association Board, whose stated goal is "to advance the ability of the food industry to produce and deliver wholesome, safe food from the Pacific Northwest to the world."
Debbie brings knowledge of the needs and goals of the Port, experience in industry, and as an effective and well-loved employer. She brings intellect and business acumen, as well as a positive vision for our area and a long-time commitment to making Morrow County a productive and positive place to live and work.
Other highly effective skills she will bring to this job are her gifts of being a really good listener, an articulate voice when sharing information, her perception of and ability to share positive workable solutions, her knowledge and experience in dealing with risks and making needed decisions in a timely way. Debbie has been so very successful because she has a talent for working with people that enhances their sense of worth and thus makes them more able decision-makers, as well.
The Port is thriving and is also on the cusp of many new and exciting opportunities for growth and productivity. Debbie Radie is a candidate who will help this vision continue to expand employment and positive growth in all of Morrow County.
Please take this rare opportunity to provide the Port of Morrow with an exceptionally suitable candidate for Port commissioner. Vote with us for Debbie Radie, Port position #5.
John and Kerry Rietmann
lone
