His column states that he has been fishing and hunting these public lands for over 20 years and that cattle are a real problem. He is the Nevada/Oregon director of the Western Watershed Project.
I have been hunting and fishing these watersheds for over 65 years. I have witnessed the destruction of our watersheds because of poor government management.
You cannot fish or hunt Wildhorse Creek between Pendleton and Athena because you can't get through the weeds to access this creek. The only thing crazier than Adam Bronstein's opinion is the proposed legislation in Ron Wyden's and Jeff Merkley's Wild and Scenic Rivers Act.
Please drive Wildhorse Creek between Pendleton and Athena. The evidence is obvious that even the 100 feet stream setbacks are a big mistake. What were once beautiful pastures are non nothing but huge weed patches. The poison hemlock is over 8-feet-tall with Russian thistle, Scotch thistle, puntcher vine, cockleburs, Russian olive trees, trees of heaven jungles, etc. Herbicides and pesticides will have to be used to control this mess, and it will take a decade to correct this mistake. They now want to increase these setbacks to a ½ mile on each side of the stream. Plus the width of the stream of beds. The 100 feet setbacks should be repealed. I can only envision the 1 mile plus patches of noxious weeds on our stream beds. They will only spread to the neighboring lands.
Three thousand, two hundred and fifteen miles of stream bed protection multiplied by 640 acres per mile plus about 200 foot stream bed corridors equals approximately 2.1 million acres to be taken out of production. Our finest soils are on these plains. They need to be properly managed. The government is the worst option. The stream beds need to be properly maintained. Hooks need to be used to keep the spawning beds open. This is the worst legislation I have ever read. The fire dangers alone are unacceptable. Are they trying to destroy our nation?
Please kill this entire bill. This is not management! This is insanity.
I would like to invite you to my mostly weed free property with a stream full of cobble that prevents fish passage and no gravel beds to spawn in. My phone is 1-541-969-7358. You will see lots of deer, turkeys, grouse and elk. Far more than any managed federal lands without poison hemlock. All hand chopped.
Kalvin B. Garton
Pilot Rock
