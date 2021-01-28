I urge local businesses to consider their customers when they choose to make political statements on their reader boards critical of Gov. Kate Brown’s response to the pandemic. Not every customer agrees. It is the pandemic that has created these hardships, not Ms. Brown. Our governor responded as best she could to save lives, and her measures have been more successful at that than those of most other states.
If you must blame human beings for renewed measures and economic hardship, blame the people who refuse to follow commonsense guidelines on masks and gatherings. They act out of selfishness or the misguided belief that they are making a political statement and do not seem to have much regard for human life.
Joseph Brusberg
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.