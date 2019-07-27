The editorial board rightly pointed out that the recall effort is taking time away from addressing more important issues. For every dollar and hour spent trying to recall Gov. Kate Brown, organizers could be registering voters, identifying legislative priorities for the next session, and strengthening community organizations that will represent their regional interests in Salem.
The board also rightly expressed a frustration among Eastern Oregonians that officials in Salem, especially Democrats, tend to have a tri-county skew. Oregon’s vibrancy hinges on more Portlanders thinking about the opportunities and challenges facing Pendleton residents and vice versa. Our elected officials need to understand what life is like in every part of the state if they are going to craft laws that impact every corner of it.
But these two rights are paired with a wrong: The board claims this recall effort is serious but beyond spotting a few canvassers, they don’t provide any evidence to suggest that this recall effort won’t end up like the last — achieving nothing but misdirecting energy. Oregonians don’t need a contentious recall vote to once again evidence the electoral strength of Democrats. What Oregonians need is greater participation in the political system by folks unbeholden to toeing the party line and untied to advocating for only their slice of the state.
Kevin Frazier
Tualatin
