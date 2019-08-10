The current recall against Gov. Kate Brown is a clear misuse of the recall process. The recall should only be used when there is clear evidence of serious wrongdoing, such as using your public position for personal gain, using public funds for purposes other than their intended use, engaging in criminal conduct while in office, or other serious transgressions. However, policy disagreements and disputes do not justify a recall, nor does the current rationale of many of the recall supporters that the will of the people is "not being heard."
In our last statewide general election, "the will of the people" was to elect Kate Brown to be our governor for the term. Those that wish to see Kate Brown leave office need to get better organized and use their persuasion skills to convince Oregon voters to vote her out of office at the next statewide election. A recall will obviously redirect our current elected state officials' time and energy, and resources, from focusing on current statewide issues and concerns.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
