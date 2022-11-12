Please join us in voting "no" on the recall of Melissa Lindsay.
Melissa has worked tirelessly for Morrow County for many years. We truly believe she has put her heart and soul into the job of county commissioner, and as such has achieved numerous “wins” for all of Morrow County.
She has been wholly committed to the job and thankfully she has been willing and able to ask hard questions, gather pertinent information and make hard and difficult decisions. Isn’t that exactly what we should want in our county commissioners?
While we’ve been blessed to have some great elected officials serve our county, at times it has been difficult to get qualified candidates to run for all elected offices. If they have to live under the threat of a recall when someone doesn’t like decisions they’ve made, it will get more difficult, not less, to find qualified candidates to run for office.
Melissa is passionate about Morrow County and its citizens. Please don’t punish a qualified, intelligent, honest, loyal, hardworking elected official for doing her job. Please join us and vote "no" on the recall of Melissa Lindsay.
Steve & Lisanne Currin
Heppner
