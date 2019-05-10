It is time, Oregon, that we recall all of our senators and representatives who supposedly represent Oregon but appear to be more interested in their own thoughts rather than the thoughts of all of the people in Oregon. It doesn’t take a dummy to see there is a national emergency at our border. Each of the representatives voted to veto Trump’s emergency order. This is not a partisan issue.
Oregon, stand up and remove these swamp dwellers who are apparently only interested in protecting their own interests rather than the voters' beliefs who have supported them. They are: Suzanne Bonamici, Greg Walden, Earl Blumenauer, Peter DeFazio, and Kurt Schrader.
What we do see is no action by our Sens. Wyden and Merkley to do anything but spend taxpayers’ dollars on visiting the border rather than moving to protect our border. There has been no positive action on preparing any measures and voting.
Oregon, let’s clean house! Recall all of them, as they are not even smart enough to see a national emergency. Surely there are people in Oregon who are interested in our country and will represent Oregon's voters regardless of party, rather than their own interests. It is already a proven fact they aren’t smart enough to even see a national emergency.
They all represent a “no action faction” in Oregon. It’s time they earn their money, the same as all of us must do.
Patricia Maier
Hermiston
