Only part of the facts were included in a recent article, "Idaho Power gains access for surveys, withdraws lawsuits," on the front page of the East Oregonian (May 12, 2022).
What is a glaring omission in the article was in the paragraph that stated, "Although sections of the proposed route runs through public property — Idaho Power has received permission from the federal government to do so — the line, as proposed, also would cross several dozen parcels of private land in multiple counties, including Baker, Union, Wallowa and Morrow in Oregon."
What the writer stated is incorrect in that it is far more than several dozen parcels of private land. The fact is that the proposed line will actually cross 100% private land in Umatilla County and the land is owned by around 700 land owners.
Idaho Power is being allowed to run over the small private landowners, with the support of Umatilla County commissioners, unlike Union and Baker County who opposed the line and support the private land owners. It seems as Umatilla County cares less about private landowners and cares more about revenues.
With the magnitude of this project there will be land, water, wildlife and private range lands destroyed forever, not including the loss of value of the properties to the private property owners. But because of additional tax money promised to the counties, Umatilla County sold the people out.
Idaho Power says "they want to work and get along with the land owners." This is why they file lawsuits against the landowners and threaten to sue for high legal fees, if the landowners don't comply with their demands. This also shows how the laws are written to cover eminent domain in Oregon to the benefit of the big corporations and against the small land owners. Idaho Power seems to have only filed suits against select landowners at this time and many have found their neighbors have not been contacted about legal actions being taken against them. It should be noted that the majority of the landowners object to this line being built on their properties.
An example of the over reach by Idaho Power against private landowners, Idaho Power has filed a lawsuit against a family farm in Malhuer County for access to build roads across their property. This being done even though the unneeded power line would be on adjoining BLM property and not on the families property. Idaho Power must believe it would be easier to build access roads on private property as opposed to that of a government held property.
I would like someone to explain why Idaho Power would want to build a line using a route that goes south from Boardman, then east, back north, back east and then southeast, instead of a straight line from Boardman to Hemingway, Idaho.
Could it be possible, while being denied by Idaho Power, that it is to avoid all the requirements state, federal and Tribes would put on the line as opposed to the small private landowners who can't afford to fight the for profit private corporation?
John Harvey
Stanfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.