There is a question I would ask, if given the chance to confront the myriad people who demand the rollback of COVID restrictions, demand the “right” to go maskless, demand a return to in-person instruction, demand that they be allowed to gather in large groups in churches, etc.
The question is, “How many people must die to satisfy your demands?” Is it the case that these people, at some level, just don’t understand what a pandemic is? More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S., but they just don’t get it?
Right-wing politicians don’t get it. They have always pushed purported rights over lives, but the “rights” they’re pushing in this regard seem very much like privileges.
Even the Supreme Court (or at least the conservative wing) don’t get it. Religious rights require that more people die, just so religious people can gather together indoors and breath on one another? Really? So, when those people go home and infect their friends and neighbors, and people die, we’re supposed to say, “Oh well, it was their right”?
The news media don’t seem to get it. They treat all these issues in much the same way they treat purely political issues. He said this, and she said that. But no analysis. Thousands of pages of coverage, but no one has the guts to mention the obvious truths of the matter? Just once I’d like to read, “Of course, this move would result in more COVID-19 deaths.”
David Shoulders
Bend
