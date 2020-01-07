Regarding your Nov. 19, 2019, article: Why does a diverse group of Oregon’s political interests want to take redistricting out of the Legislature’s hands?
In about 1998, Bill Westmiller proposed a computer programmed to apply several “good government” principles to the extent not mutually contradictory to redistricting congressional seats.
Somewhat later, George Clark tested the approach and reported the results in "Stealing Our Votes: How Politicians Conspire to Control Elections and How to Stop Them." While a single test in a single state is hardly sufficient, the results were promising and seem worth further testing, perhaps to provide a theoretically independent commission with the information needed for fair redistricting. I envision running the program four times using the northwest, northeast, southeast and southwest corners of Oregon as the starting point and debating the results on the basis of the good government criteria.
It seems to me to have more promise than any of the half-dozen or so alternative proposals commonly proposed that dubiously assume its members will not function in the same way as legislators to favor their own preferred party.
Full disclosure — I knew both Westmiller and Clark when I was living in California.
David Churchman
Ashland
