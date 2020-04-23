Months ago, I was pleased to hear that Dale Primmer was joining many other council members and Mayor John Turner in standing for reelection. This is a great team and Dale is a valued member.
As I was transitioning out of my role of councilman in 2016, incoming councilman for Ward 3 Dale Primmer contacted me as one of many resources soliciting input on key issues the council was facing. He did and consistently does his homework.
I am now back on council for a short term and have had the opportunity to work one-on-one with Dale. He brings a strong community-focused voice to his role as city councilor. He is well respected for his fact-based, compassionate, and articulate voice, essential in dealing with the myriad of issues the council faces week in and week out.
Pendleton has been and will continue to be well served by his service. Please do your part. Reelect Dale Primmer, city councilor Ward 3.
Chuck Wood
Pendleton
