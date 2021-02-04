Our small town of Pendleton was home for many years to a most precious African American lady of great warmth, compassion and generosity of spirit. Her constantly loving smile always embraced one like the sun on a cold day.
This lady was a native of the deep South; she arrived in Pendleton as a young woman, carrying a small babe. She came by bus — not a short journey in those days.
The babe had been given to her in exchange for a candy bar, before she left the South. A woman, destitute with no means of livelihood, had looked at her, recognized her caring spirit and, handing the babe to M.L, said she knew his life would be in good hands.
M.L. (I never knew whether those initials stood for names) told the woman she had nothing to give her in exchange, but reached into her pocket and pulled out a candy bar — her lunch — and gave it to the woman: a babe for a candy bar.
Subsequently, M.L. raised three children, including the babe, in our town and was indeed a fastidious, attentive and devoted mother. These were not the only children in her daily life. Her job through the years was as a nurse's aid at the state mental hospital in Pendleton. She loved it, saying to me one day, “Those are perfect people,”
So I honor this beautiful soul, not only during Black History Month but at all times, and carry with me the picture of M.L., singing her joyous gospel music in warm, throaty tones as she swayed to the rhythm of her tambourine.
M.L. is buried in Olney Cemetery, a much-deserved rest after rising above the many challenges skin color presents in our world, and recognizing long ago that mankind is one.
Ruth Hall
Pendleton
