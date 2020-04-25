Monday night I read in the paper that Janice Alden had passed away.
There probably aren’t a lot of people in Pendleton who knew Janice. She was a colorful individual but someone who wouldn’t have qualified as a prominent public figure. Instead she was, more than anything, devoted to her family and a very hard worker.
I got to know Janice when I was editor and publisher of the East Oregonian and she was in the production department. She was at the EO for over 30 years, retiring when she was 76. It wasn’t easy work and it required being there at all hours of the day and night and on weekends. Janice was rarely, if ever, missing.
I had seen Janice numerous times since I left the paper and she always had a ready smile and a good word.
In the age of COVID-19 it’s hard for us to celebrate the lives of those who are slipping quietly away. In the case of Janice, and others like her, I would want her to know that we noticed.
George Murdock
Pendleton
