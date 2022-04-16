After Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt insisted the Japanese home inlands be attacked. This audacious venture occurred because a submariner proposed the idea of flying Army bombers from an aircraft carrier.
As one of the first Massachusetts Institute of Technology aeronautical engineering graduates, Doolittle was just the man to turn possibility into reality. He selected the 17th Bombardment Group flying anti-submarine patrols from Pendleton because their flying required open ocean navigation.
On April 18, 1942, Jimmy Doolittle lead 16 B-25 bombers from the U.S.S. Hornet to attack Japan. The Navy risked two of four Pacific fleet aircraft carriers and 10,000 sailors. The Japanese six-carrier task force knew the Americans had sortied to the Western Pacific and planned to attack them.
The aircraft launched 170 miles further away than planned, because extending the home islands patrol line was one of Japan’s intelligence strategies. A Navy officer twirled a flag, listened for the right tone from the revving engines and felt for the precise moment to release them on the pitching deck. The pilots, who had never flown from a carrier, saw the ship’s bow reaching into a grey sky, and then plunging into a dark angry ocean sending salt spray across the deck. Every plane lifted off safely from a rising deck into the stormy sky.
Doolittle considered the raid a failure. Every plane was lost and 11 of 80 crewmen were killed or captured. However, the Imperial Navy suffered a devastating loss of face, and Americans received a critical boost in morale.
Nolan Nelson
Redmond
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.