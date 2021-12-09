We have in my mind, come to a serious crossroads. Disinformation is not new, but as a virus spreading far faster than it did in 1941. We remember Pearl Harbor, those of us who were forever affected by its introduction into a global war, waged physically in Europe and the islands, but waged in the hardships and heartbreak in the U.S.
We now wage a new war of massive disinformation on every phone, laptop, and desktop giving voice to the most destructive battle we have ever seen. For those of us who remember telegrams, or waiting for a phone line, perhaps ringing someone continuously because there was no "answering machine," this new technology will either destroy us or make us more aware of its benefits and its potential for abolition of the human connection. You pick.
Pearl Harbor was a miscalculation of communications that had life-altering results, for my family, a grandfather I never knew, gone in an instant. A single paragraph only touches on the massive calamity that led to the shock of that day:
"Japan had planned to declare war shortly before its planes bombed the U.S. fleet at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, but a series of errors by typists and translators prevented the Japanese embassy from giving Washington the declaration of war in time."
Will we, as a people continue, to malign the very knowledgeable, educated and experienced professionals in our ability to be scandalously vile because the written word through the internet does not expose us? Will we miscommunicate information that could potentially destroy someone or something?
Remembering Pearl Harbor as a memorial to those who gave their all to stop extreme nationalistic ideologies, like total totalitarianism, authoritarianism and fascism is admirable, but to focus on how we got there and understand the price that was paid will be the only way to save what we hold dear, knowing that the speed of this "misinformation and miscommunication" is far more potent than 1941 and will inevitably catch us completely unaware and unprepared.
Kate Dimon
Pendleton
