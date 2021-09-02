I lived in Burns for a brief time while a military recruiter. The people were kind; I miss them. Even though I'm no longer in Eastern Oregon, I pay close attention to the region. I am always looking for an elected who can help bridge the rural-urban divide.
I believe such a person is found in Rep. Mark Owen, R-Crane. This past year I had a political disagreement with Rep. Owens. At the time I was a Democrat. He certainly received some slings and arrows from me. My points were cogent; he should have folded. No. He was professional, articulate and strong in his defense of Eastern Oregon. And all without yelling. He instantly gained my respect and admiration.
I am an independent on the lookout for unifying politicians. Oregon has been torn asunder by bitter partisan wars. Instead of leading, our elected leaders malinger and evade responsibility. Not Rep. Owens.
The Republican Party of Oregon needs competent leadership. It must learn how to bridge the rural/urban divide. Tossing rocks at each other over the mountain isn't a viable long-term strategy. Finding strong leaders is how we move forward.
Rep. Owens has demonstrated to me that he understands his mission is to serve the people of Oregon, not his own ego. I wish other politicians in Oregon would follow his example.
Brian Fitzgerald
Happy Valley
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.