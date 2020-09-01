As the Hermiston School District superintendent, I know firsthand how difficult it can be to balance the needs of our educators, students, parents and community. Especially in the environment COVID-19 has created with seemingly ever-changing rules and guidelines, finding responsive state leadership is more important than ever.
But there has been a constant we have been able to count on — Rep. Greg Smith.
In an age of political grandstanding, the easiest thing to do is to sit back and blame others for the problems we experience, and it seems many politicians do that. Rep. Smith chooses the harder, less politically expedient road. He focuses on finding common ground and developing pragmatic solutions to problems. He isn't afraid to work across the aisle, across agencies, across the state and more if it means delivering for his school districts, ports, counties, communities or individuals.
Rep. Smith's beliefs and values allow him to represent us well. At the same time, his experience and professionalism have allowed him to become an effective and powerful statesman for us in Salem. Many issues our region has faced have been quietly and effectively solved through his advocacy.
I cannot be more honored to have Rep. Smith as our voice in Salem. Thank you, Greg, for your service, your example, and your leadership.
Dr. Tricia Mooney, superintendent
Hermiston School District
