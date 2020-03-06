The duly elected Republican state legislature's recent walkout, in both the Senate and House, in response to the cap-and-trade bill is flat-out wrong. They are clearly running away from the situation, just because the vote on it would obviously not go their way. They need to show up, argue their position, give it their best shot, and if they lose accept it, and move on. Running away from any issue resolves nothing; all it does is leave the issue to be dealt with in the future, probably by others.
The Republicans' disappearing act leaves much more at stake than just the cap-and-trade bill.
Nobody in Northeast Oregon will soon, if ever, forget the heavy flooding the area suffered just a few weeks ago. Now, with the Republican walkout, the flood relief funding could be affected. Although the state Emergency Board could still allocate emergency funds for flood relief and repair, it is the primary responsibility of the Oregon Legislature to address such issues — that is a main reason they were elected.
Not very long ago, there was a similar situation out here in the Umatilla tribal government. The General Council, comprised of tribal members 18 or over, after a pro/con discussion, was preparing to vote on a motion. However, before a hand vote could be made, senior members of the tribal administration at that time quickly ran out of the conference room, laughing all the way.
The quorum was lost, and tribal members were denied their democratic right to vote and participate in a constitutional process. The stakes were not as high as the cap-and-trade issue, but, in my opinion, it is never appropriate for public servants to deny or disrupt a democratic process.
I, of course, agree with the editorial board of the East Oregonian stating that Oregon is not the largest carbon producer in the world. But that is hardly the issue; we here in Oregon should do our part to reduce carbon levels, and the cap-and-trade legislation will do just that. Like the old saying goes, we are all in this together, and we all need to do our part, no matter how small, or inconsequential, it may seem.
Bob Shippentower
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.