Have you no decency?
These are the brave words spoken by Joseph Welch to Joe McCarthy, which helped start the end of his tyranny over Congress and the American people. Where is our Joseph Welch? Certainly not Greg Walden or any other Republican that I know of, because their decency has long been smothered by their fear of the Trump machine.
Trump has purposely brought us to the brink of yet another war in order to distract us from his impeachment and upcoming trial. "Imminent danger." Sound familiar? How about WMDs? Where is the proof? Nowhere, because this has been the plan of the chicken hawks like Pompeo and Bolton for decades. Start a fight and then blame the other guy for fighting back. This is Trump's mess and the Republicans are standing by watching him destroy our democracy and reputation in the world.
Walden's statement on the killing of Suleimani shows his typical lack of spine and integrity in his failure to call out Trump's utter lack of foreign policy, diplomacy and planning. His next job better be worth selling his soul for.
Trump and his Republican enablers pose a greater threat to our safety, way of life, democracy and position in the world than Iran ever has.
Have you no sense of decency, Mr. Walden?
Susan Lannak
Hood River
