We recommend voting for everyone on your ballot that has filed for the position they wish to hold. Following is our recommendation where there are two or more candidates for the same position.
For positions where no candidate has filed and you wish to fill the position, we recommend contacting your friends and neighbors who live in your area and have them write your name in. You just might win that position.
•Athena-Weston School District, 29RJ, Director, Zone 4: Jennifer McClure-Spurgeon
•Echo School District 5R, Director, Position 2: Emily Spike
•Stanfield School District, 61R, Director, Position 2: Cecili Longhorn
•Umatilla School District, 6R, Director, Position 3: Jennifer Armstrong
•Umatilla County Fire District #1, Director, Position 3: Spike Piersol
•Umatilla Fire District 7-405, Director, Position 2: Fred L. Sheely
Suni Danforth, chair
Umatilla County Republican Party
Milton-Freewater
