I would be so embarrassed if I were an elected Republican. How can people who are well educated be and act so uneducated? I don’t understand.
It used to be fun being a two-party nation. Voting and family debating was sometimes crazy, but it was still fun to argue. It was fun to do the blame game because, no matter what, we all knew that what mattered was everyone pretty much worked together.
Today? Sadly, with the hope that President Obama brought to our democracy instead uncovered bandaged hatred. So many people of the ’60s were glad to put racism, hate, prejudices, rights and police brutality to rest. But what happened was that bandage came off, and those terrible diseases oozed out worse than before.
The White Good Old Boys' egoisms were stomped on. That old fear came back to the surface. Hate found its modern clan to build on and raise up. From the first day in office, all Republicans signed a letter of support of their party to not support anything this black president puts on the table.
And racism came out of the dark corner it had hid in for so long. When President Obama won the second term the hatred was running full strength. School shootings increased, mass shootings increased, religious shootings increased, blacks and gays shootings increased. Hate aimed at women's rights came out in force. Hate groups were looking for a leader.
Then they found one: two men who despised anyone's rights that were different than theirs. One so sick and hateful, but knew how to sell his mother to Satan without guilt was just what some people were waiting for. Someone who will fix everything in their sad, pitiful lives and would put the blame for it all on those who they blamed caused their lives to be so miserable. The heck with "what would Jesus do." The blame game and worshipping the false god is what’s needed. Someone who knows how to get things done. Someone, who no matter how he treats little girls, women, his wives, his mistresses, his children, his parents, his siblings, to believe in and follow.
How many commandments can he break and you still support him? How much can he continue to degrade and sell your country to Putin and you still support him? When does the abuse of power get to the point that enough is enough? When will you stop being that sheep that quietly is being led to slaughter because it’s easier to follow without questioning than to say stop. This is crazy. This is not the America I believe in. America has always been great and we will always need to change some things to keep our country free and up to par! And we do it as a United States, for the people by the people.
Bernie Sanderson
Hermiston
