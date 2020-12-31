I have always prided myself on being open-minded and welcoming of different views. However, in the past few weeks, the vitriolic terms and calling of names, none of which are flattering, that have been given to conservative President Trump supporters have driven me to respond to those narrow-minded persons as best I know how.
Conservative people have been called "deplorables" and have now graduated to "sycophants." And these assumingly educated name callers seem to have forgotten (if they ever were taught) the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States, which, simply stated, allows every person the freedom of speech.
I don't begrudge anyone the right to voice their opinion. But I have that same freedom afforded to me, the right to have and voice a different opinion without being called a disparaging name.
I really thought Hal McCune, the former editor of this fine paper, would understand and respect that right. Or does he not understand or respect the Constitution of the United States of America?
Patti Graham
Pendleton
