I am writing in response to the Our View column in the July 24, 2023 edition of the East Oregonian, about the recent ruling on Measure 114. They called the ruling "on point and taking a common sense approach," but it is far from either. Common sense would tell you it's naive to believe that this or any other gun control scheme will reduce so-called gun violence. Criminals by their very definition do not obey laws. Murder is already illegal. It is already illegal for a felon to own a gun. How has that been working?

There are so many holes in the language of M114, that I can't begin to address them in 250 words. One glaring problem with Measure 114 is the requirement for a class that must be completed before a firearm can be legally purchased. It's a Catch-22. You have to complete a class that doesn't exist, that there is no funding for and no way to implement. Estimates for implementation run over $55 million, I wonder how the EO editorial staff would feel about having to get a permit that doesn't exist to use their First Amendment right?

