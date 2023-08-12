I am writing in response to the Our View column in the July 24, 2023 edition of the East Oregonian, about the recent ruling on Measure 114. They called the ruling "on point and taking a common sense approach," but it is far from either. Common sense would tell you it's naive to believe that this or any other gun control scheme will reduce so-called gun violence. Criminals by their very definition do not obey laws. Murder is already illegal. It is already illegal for a felon to own a gun. How has that been working?
There are so many holes in the language of M114, that I can't begin to address them in 250 words. One glaring problem with Measure 114 is the requirement for a class that must be completed before a firearm can be legally purchased. It's a Catch-22. You have to complete a class that doesn't exist, that there is no funding for and no way to implement. Estimates for implementation run over $55 million, I wonder how the EO editorial staff would feel about having to get a permit that doesn't exist to use their First Amendment right?
U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut was informed of the many flaws of M114 during the trial, but in her ruling demonstrated her lack of Knowledge of firearms, as well as ignoring testimony that tried to educate her. It will very likely be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court. And who do you think will pay for the defense of M114? Your tax dollars will.
Mike Navratil
Pendleton
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.