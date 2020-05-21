I heard Gov. Kate Brown is in hot water because of her stay-home restrictions. She is attempting to follow federal guidelines to keep her state and country safe. The more the general public fights these guidelines made by the federal government, the more rights and lives that are being revoked.
It is understandable by the countries' rights and freedoms being temporarily disrupted, but the federal and state agencies are trying to be considerate of everyone's well-being, both young and old. It all comes down to two options. Live or die? If you choose not to willingly help yourselves and others through this crisis, you are potentially endangering yourself and others.
The faster we look out for each other and follow the said guidelines, the sooner we can start building our country back up. If not, this pandemic that we are all dealing with will only create more damage to our society and our loved ones.
Rebecca Favorit
Pendleton
