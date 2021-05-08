It is great to see so much interest in our Hermiston School Board. In the 12 years that I have served on the board, I have never seen so many candidates run to serve the students and families of the Hermiston School District.
Even though each candidate brings their own strengths and qualifications, I believe Brent Pitney has earned another term. He has a strong background in construction at a time when our school district is heavily involved in building new schools, and his expertise is highly valuable.
It would be unfortunate to lose his experience and training as our district moves towards normalcy again.
Ginny Holthus
Hermiston School District Board of Directors
