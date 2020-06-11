Trump is not content with simply causing American deaths through incompetent and insane coronavirus responses. Now, with his reelection chances dwindling rapidly as he tanks the economy, Trump decides to cement into place the divisions among us. After building these for three years, he declares war — on us.
The right of the people peaceably to assemble is constitutionally guaranteed. Yet, this President and Republicans in Congress deny it. For no reason other than to accommodate a photo opportunity for “Dear Leader holding a Bible” that he apparently has never read, in front of a church across the street he has never entered, he sends his Attorney General to unleash tear gas barrages and riot police on a peaceful crowd assembled in Lafayette Park. He then declares war on America with the claim that he will send the U.S. military into states that don’t “dominate the streets.” Men and women in the armed forces should desert rather than follow orders to take up arms against fellow Americans.
As cameras roll, an American dies at the hands of four police officers in Minneapolis. Across the nation, patriots rise up in protest. Supporting this imbecilic President means seeking civil war.
Trisha Vigil
Medford
