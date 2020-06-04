I am totally disgusted with the "jacks and jennies" who are rioting and creating anarchy under the disguise of protesting. All I have seen is their desire to commit all the destruction that they can, regardless of the innocent victims and the loss of income of others and the harm done to kids.
They have no sympathy really for the guy who was killed, which I think should have been handled some other way. They are, in effect, total asses.
William Douglas
Echo
