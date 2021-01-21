So pleased to hear that the Rivoli will have a new life. The recent story brought back many childhood memories.
When I was 10, every Saturday was spent at a matinee at the Alta or Rivoli theater, usually watching the "good guys" Roy Rogers or Gene Autry, two cartoons and newsreels that were the window to the outside world before television. You could stay and watch the films as many times as you wanted. My weekly 50-cent allowance that I worked so hard for got me a ticket, popcorn, a small drink and candy. Today that would cost me about $27.
Later as a teen, one of my first jobs was selling tickets, ushering and working the candy counter at both theaters. I think those times were the origin of my lifetime appreciation of films.
The Matlock family owned the theaters then, and one year Mrs. Matlock took a trip to New York City. She brought back a lace handkerchief for me from Sak's Fifth Avenue and, being from a small town in the West, it was the most sophisticated thing I ever owned then. I still have it, even though I have made a few trips to NYC myself since then.
Patricia Hansen Ahern
Oakly, California
