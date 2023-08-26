Shifting funds around between various departments within the city of Pendleton’s general fund has been a tool used extensively by Pendleton’s city management to cover missteps in the budget process. City officials have always made it clear that the general fund and the budget of the Pendleton Development Commission are two separate animals governed by state of Oregon statutes. Though controlled by the same officials, our city councilors, the goals and budgets are so separate that one of our former city councilors suggested separate rooms and special hats be worn to differentiate the two in order to alleviate any confusion during their respective meetings. In that case, common sense prevailed and the suggestion died.
This brings to light the Southeast Third Street reconstruction project using urban renewal funds dispersed by the PDC. Apparently, PDC management has overextended its resources and hasn’t sufficient funding to complete the project. To alleviate the shortfall, and though complete reconstruction of the street including replacement of waterlines was planned, city officials are blaming deterioration of the street on the waterline replacement, and are now prepared to use water department funding from the city’s general fund to help pay for the urban renewal street reconstruction project.
Short on money in the general fund for street maintenance, city officials subsequently instituted a small street utility fee to increase available funding. That fee has now nearly doubled and is expected to increase again in soon. Much to the chagrin of residents, water rates were increased to cover payments for a revolving loan program used for water system expansion and maintenance due to the poor condition of the system.
Incidentally, does it come as a surprise that we have no qualified individual within the Pendleton Public Works Department that’s capable of evaluating the condition of our city streets and are hiring a consultant to verify that the poor condition of our streets is still an issue? Maybe not.
Since city officials are now willing to use water fund money on urban renewal street projects, how about using some of that surplus water money to rebuild Southwest Hailey Avenue since robbing Peter to pay Paul continues to be an acceptable management tool by our city manager.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
