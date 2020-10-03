A friend sent me the recent story about the memorials set up in the Pendleton Round-Up’s Indian Village (Round-Up and Happy Canyon directors help to raise tripods at Indian Village, Sept. 15, 2020).
I'm writing to thank you for the story and especially to commend Whipwoman Lona Pond and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation for taking the initiative to bring the community together. By inviting the Round-Up and Happy Canyon directors as representatives of the whole community to participate in their sacred ceremony of remembrance, the Confederated Tribes lead us all in unifying action which is so needed in these days of division in our country.
In all the years I lived in Pendleton and participated in Round-Up and Happy Canyon, I never remember such an inclusive ceremony. It reminds me of my Scottish background which has a similar remembrance when, at the annual Highland Games, they play the "Lament" on the bagpipes and slowly read aloud the names of all those who passed away the previous year. As the Bearchum family said in the story, the tripods were not only a way of honoring the deceased, but also of bringing the whole community together. I salute the Confederated Tribes for their leadership.
Merrilee McGough Howell
Battle Ground, Washington
