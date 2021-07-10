Isn’t it great that big public events can resume now that Oregon has dropped most pandemic restrictions, due to 70% of the state’s adults receiving at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination!
But don’t forget to pause before you head to the Pendleton Round-Up and say a little thanks to all those liberals on the west side of the state, who believe in science and cared enough about their families, friends and communities to get vaccinated. We wouldn’t be having a Round-Up if we had to rely on Umatilla County’s abysmal vaccination rate in the mid-30s.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
