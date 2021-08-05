Sadly, Umatilla County is a state leader in low COVID-19 vaccination rates and high infection rates (an obvious correlation). That makes our county a perilous place for large gatherings, such as Round-Up.
The Round-Up and Happy Canyon directors need to do all they can to make their events as safe as possible for the volunteers who make Round-Up happen, as well as the fans and the community. I suggest a good starting place is for all the directors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, if they haven’t already, and then share their decision with the public while strongly encouraging volunteers and fans who haven’t been vaccinated to follow their lead.
More vaccinations could go a long way toward ensuring there will be a Round-Up this year, protect our children too young for vaccinations and improve the chance of an uninterrupted school year.
Here’s a suggested slogan: Protect the Round-Up and the Pendleton community (and possibly save your life) — please get vaccinated.
Hal McCune
Pendleton
