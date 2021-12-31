Sometimes someone thinks something is funny but it is down right rude. For instance: If you take the chewing gum out of your mouth and stick it behind your ear before a meal, pick your teeth blatantly with a straw in public or talk with your mouth full.
George Washington said, "Every action done in company, ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present."
Manners refers to behavior in social interaction — the way we handle the encounter between yourself and others. We have good manners when we use our hands well, when we handle others with care. Depending on our will and sensitivity, you can strike or lift up, hurt or soothe, destroy or heal. We understand the importance for children to be taught and adults whatever political party to demonstrate the having of good manners. Something is not a joke when used to emphasize that a situation is serious and that someone means what they say. Even a joke that didn’t get a laugh still leaves you better off if it’s seen as appropriate. Bullies always say they didn’t mean it, it was only a joke.
Remember Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas spoke to eighth graders after his inappropriate work jokes almost lost him a Supreme court position: "Good manners will open doors that even the best education will not and cannot. Even though you might have strong feelings about a matter ... that does not give you a license to have bad manners."
Please use this opportunity as we return in our schools to focus on good manners. "Choosing Civility" by P. M. Forni is a great book choice for all schools that teaches how we ought to treat each other. And what could be more important than that?
Rudeness is the weak person's imitation of strength. Let's make our schools strong in good manners. Don’t curse the darkness. Let’s light a candle of kindness together.
Sally Sundin
Walla Walla
