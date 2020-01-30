I was glad to read in our last weekly paper that Timber Unity has planned a protest on Feb. 6. It will be at the state Capitol building. I noticed it was on a weekday. Whoa, how can the loggers, truckers, mill owners and their workers afford to lose a day of production, lost profits and wages?
Then I recalled that Gov. Brown and her liberal socialist majority had revived their global warming alarmist-inspired rules and restrictions — laws that, if passed, would cripple many companies and result in thousands of jobs lost. They might have been passed at the last legislative session, but our courageous Republican minority had the courage to walk out and prevent a vote, in spite of Kate ordering the state patrol to force them to come back. This brings back sad memories of the tragic death of Lavoy Finicum beside the road from Burns to John Day, a dark day in our state history.
I now believe that the answer to the question is: How can we afford not to attend? Our industries, jobs, and economic security are hanging in the balance. If you value your job security, please go to Salem on Feb. 6. Display your disapproval of these chaotic job-killing laws to the people who are making them. Just follow the log trucks up First Amendment Road to the Capitol building. I hope every log truck in Oregon can be there.
May God Bless the U.S.A., the president, and Oregon.
Norman Neal
Roseburg
