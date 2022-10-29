Is Rep. Cliff Bentz working for 2nd Congressional District citizens? He voted against: lowering drug prices, infrastructure investments, veterans’ benefits and requiring the wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes, just to name a few examples of his "representation."
Rather than reaching out to us, his constituents, he votes in lock step with Kevin McCarthy.
If Bentz gets reelected, he would vote to cut your Social Security and Medicare. This statement is not a "scare tactic." It is spelled out in the House GOP "Commitment to America."
The Republican Study Committee for the fiscal year 023 budget calls for slashing and privatizing Social Security, raising the retirement age to 70 and ending Medicare as we know it. The Republicans say they’re prepared to tank the economy to force cuts to our earned Social Security and Medicare. Sounds unbelievable. But when the GOP shows you who they are, believe them.
Why can’t we trust Bentz? Bentz votes to help corporations get richer, and in return he accepts corporate PAC money. Bentz has shown he falls in line with his party leader. Why would you vote for someone from a party that wants to take away your earned benefits?
Joe Yetter is someone we can trust. He is an honest man, farmer, teacher, doctor. He had a career of service in the Army. Yetter seeks to serve the public, not party leaders or corporate PACs. His lifelong commitment to the Constitution is just what we need in Congress now.
Save your earnings, fire Bentz.
Monica Tomosy
Sisters
