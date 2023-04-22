Watching the sun come up is always a time that one can anticipate things that will happen, good and bad, as well as surprises one never expects. Today such a thing happened to me when I read the East Oregonian online, looking out at the sun wanting to peek over the horizon.
The headline of the "Our View" column read, in bold type, "Fix current elections system before changing it." While I generally disagree with the content of the column, this morning I found myself in agreement with most of it. The focus of fixing the current system is something that is way past due as the vote-by-mail system was pushed by the Legislature as the answer to get higher numbers of registered voters to actually take part in all elections. As the numbers show it has been a failure to say the least. Pointing out that with the start of vote by mail, conservatives have failed to hold any key state offices such as governor, but that is a different issue.
Ranked choice voting is an even bigger scam as it is designed to suppress voters by making it harder for voters to understand the format. Most "uninformed voters" will just throw their hands up and either not vote or will just go down the list of contenders and say "Oh I have heard this person's name so I will vote for them."
Alaska has ranked choice voting, which was pushed by the liberals and Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and it has been a failure from day one. There is currently a push to end it in Alaska as voters say it is too confusing and they just experienced the lowest rate of voter participation in Alaska history.
Contact all serving in the Legislature, in both chambers, and say no to ranked choice before it becomes law and gives Oregon another failed program.
John Harvey
Stanfield
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.