Senate Bill 865, co-sponsored by Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, would make it a fineable offense to serve simultaneously as a state officeholder and an officer of a state central committee of a political party. While generic in its official language, the bill’s most immediate effect is to challenge Sen. Dallas Heard, R-Roseburg, who earlier this year was elected chair of the Oregon Republican Party. It would also take aim at Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, a Heard ally who was elected the state GOP party treasurer.
Yet on May 19, Findley and Hansell requested that a hearing on Senate Bill 865 set for the afternoon be scrapped.
Today SB 865, the attack on free assembly and free speech, remains in hiding in the Senate Rules Committee — meaning it can be passed on one-hour notice by the Senate Democrats, Findley and Hansell with the green light from Senate President Peter Courtney.
This is a major reason the Republican party is maintaining a fractured status and is not effective at challenging the Democrats' hold on Oregon and its laws. One by one our state leans closer to a one-party rule, and it's not difficult to figure out where the problem is!
Rich Weaver
Milton-Freewater
