Hats off to the Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation for hosting their annual Drive for Scholarships event on June 11. It was so refreshing to see so many people that I haven't had the opportunity to see for 18 months, or more, while supporting such a worthy cause.
I look forward to many more great events that build community and remind us of the greatness we can accomplish together.
Mark Morgan
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.