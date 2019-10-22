Well here we go again. The Hermiston School Board is using a smoke and mirror program to confuse you over increased taxes. They state that, if passed, the tax will not increase since it is a deferred tax issue.
Make no mistake — nothing is free. It may take a year or so, but we will surely be paying an additional tax on top of the $84 million passed in 2008, and it will run for many more years. The estimated additional tax is $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed property and will hit all personal property owners. It will no doubt raise rental fees for those people also. The proposal is for about the same as defeated two years ago.
Ask yourself why we need more property purchased when we already have sprawling campus-like schools and blocks and blocks of school property.
Also, I was surprised to see an article in the East Oregonian written by Rep. Greg and Sherri Smith supporting tax issues in Hermiston. It would seem to make sense if you live in Heppner, where you pay no taxes in Hermiston, then you should butt out of our issues. We are very capable of handling our own business, thank you.
Jim Tiede
Hermiston
