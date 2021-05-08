Briana Spencer will be an outstanding Pendleton School Board member. She knows how to bring people together and get things done, while elevating any conversation with civility and respect.
She is a dedicated, productive, solution-oriented leader with the community’s best interests at heart. Early on there was some confusion about her simultaneously serving on the board of Nixyaawii Community School, but that has been resolved. If elected, Spencer will serve on the Pendleton School Board with the unanimous, enthusiastic support of Nixyaawii, CTUIR Tribal leaders and elders. She brings a broad-based understanding of community issues and will provide valuable representation at the highest level of our school district.
Patrick Gregg is a solid candidate. At this time, however, we need a school board which more closely reflects the community it serves. Please join me in voting for Briana Spencer for Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
Mary Hallman
Pendleton
