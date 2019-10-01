Hermiston is an amazing place to live, and it’s obvious the secret is out.
We live at the crossroads of the Pacific Northwest, a short drive to the Blue Mountains or Columbia River, with land perfect for growing crops of all kinds, and there are friendly faces everywhere you turn. Businesses continue to open here, bringing family wage jobs and growing the workforce.
We value this growth and owe it to ourselves to be prepared for the families that come with it. The Hermiston School District plays a big role in making the community an attractive place to live, and has created a bond package that matches the pace of growth we’re experiencing.
It’s fitting that the bond will be funded in large part by local growth in the coming years. The expanding tax base will help pay off the debt over the life of the bond.
New schools will also increase the home values in nearby neighborhoods and spur further development. A strong school district leads to a more attractive city.
We’ve got a good thing going in Hermiston, and through the support of our community the school district will continue to be a gem that makes this a prime place to raise a family.
Join me in voting yes for Hermiston Schools this November.
David Drotzmann
Hermiston Mayor
