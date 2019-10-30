Sometimes it gets so frustrating when people spout things that they have no  knowledge of. Example: the new Bond for Our Kids. Yes it’s about our kids, Mr.  Teide. As a member of the facility planning committee for over a year, I know the  facts.

The last bond did not pass due to money, but the lack of clear explanation of how  the money was needed. Yes, that board could have done a better job at that. That is  the past, and we should always look forward to the future. That’s where it counts.

So we as a committee actually went to the different schools, asked the principals,  and other staff members, what the issues were, and based our judgement of what  was a priority, and what could wait. Yes, we as a committee actually went to all of  the schools, and saw and heard for ourselves the issues and challenges our district  was facing. Did you, Mr. Teide? No, you did not.

We have such a dire need to expand current schools and capacities, and create an  environment that will enable our kids to learn in a safe and lasting environment.  Yes we need a new school at the Rocky Heights location. It is the oldest school with  the most inefficient systems in it, and clearly becoming unsafe for our most precious  commodity — our kids. We need a new school on Theater Lane to help with our  increasing elementary population. But Mr. Tiede, you do not know that the district  has already saved us money by having the plans from West Park and Sunset as the  template for building the two new schools. This is a wise, fiscally responsible, and  prudent move.

Hermiston has grown so fast we need to keep up with it, and we are only going to  get bigger. Go to the high school and you can see the need for an expansion. We had  numerous public hearings in regard to the bond, but not once have I seen you there,  Mr. Tiede. Then you could see the facts, and the conclusion we as a committee came  up with from the facts. No smoke, no mirrors. It came from a projector to a screen  from good faith, and hard work, from 34 of us who volunteered to try for the  betterment of our kids. Every one of us on the committee owns homes and we were  there to make sure that our taxes as well as yours would not go up, and meet the district's needs, which are serious and needing addressed now. The bond is not the  same, but tens of millions less than the last one. So I will make that clear. Just the  facts. Everyone please support our school district, these are our kids.

You cut down Greg Smith and his wonderful wife, Sherrie, for support of our  schools. Greg Smith is our representative, and has done numerous projects in our  area to bring businesses with good paying jobs through economic development.

Greg Smith every day works for the betterment of Eastern Oregon as well as for  Hermiston, and other cities. So Hermiston is his business and I thank him for his  consistent, and honorable, efforts to make Hermiston a better place to live and work.

Perry Hawkins

Hermiston

